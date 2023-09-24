SNS Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 626,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,894 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 4.2% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $32,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 748,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.91. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.71.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

