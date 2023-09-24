SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 20,727 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,727 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.7% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $12,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 444.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.58. The stock had a trading volume of 430,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,067. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $46.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $44.23.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Stories

