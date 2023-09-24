SNS Financial Group LLC Trims Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 518,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,404 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 2.6% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $19,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 135.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.21. 380,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,017. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $40.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.