SNS Financial Group LLC Trims Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 518,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,404 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 2.6% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $19,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 135.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.21. 380,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,017. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $40.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75.

