SNS Financial Group LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $176.67. The stock had a trading volume of 23,171,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,203,894. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $199.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

