SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 207,589 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 439,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,589 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,766,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 698,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 52,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 40,546 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,163,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $21.21 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 292,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,204. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0772 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Featured Stories

