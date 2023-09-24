SNS Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.58. 3,376,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,386. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.48. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $356.70.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

