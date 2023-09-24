SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases 7,101 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFSV. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 326,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after buying an additional 46,855 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,719,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,188,000 after buying an additional 143,621 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,428. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

