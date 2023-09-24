Stratis Market Capitalization Tops $69.76 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $69.76 million and $4.92 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,592.21 or 0.05989840 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00033749 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026635 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016082 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011086 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000384 BTC.

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 153,551,583 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

