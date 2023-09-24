Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned about 0.07% of Franklin Resources worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $376,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $273,000. RK Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.9% during the second quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 153,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 714,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.25.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.02. 2,493,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,172. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.