Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.89.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,206,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.51 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

