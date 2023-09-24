Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,450,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,236,678,000 after purchasing an additional 310,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,898,000 after purchasing an additional 65,306 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,632,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,338,000 after purchasing an additional 444,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,138,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,352,000 after purchasing an additional 525,596 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,729. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.06. The company has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.11 and a 52-week high of $199.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,082 shares of company stock worth $16,085,453 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

