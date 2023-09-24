Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys Shares of 608 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in AON by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,827,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.55.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $336.02 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.49.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

