Avity Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.66. 2,068,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,374. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.42. The stock has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.