Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.9% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $20,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after buying an additional 5,504,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $28.07. 7,895,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,006,582. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

