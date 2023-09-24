iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Lifted by GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 12.7% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $17,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STIP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 200,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,835,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $262,424,000. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $750,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $97.07. The company had a trading volume of 506,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.88. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

