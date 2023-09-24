L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 48 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 4.6% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,218,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.09. 1,994,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,352. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.87. The stock has a market cap of $210.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.35.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

