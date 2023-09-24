L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $16.28 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 2.1% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP owned approximately 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $16,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,313,000 after purchasing an additional 42,469 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,144,000 after purchasing an additional 519,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $105.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,230. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.26 and its 200 day moving average is $111.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

