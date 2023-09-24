L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 188 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 1.8% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $14,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 124.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.7% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 928,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,230,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $6.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,100.03. 184,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,474. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,222.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,343.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

