L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $6.94 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.98. 966,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.52 and a 200-day moving average of $175.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.93.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

