L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $7.53 Million Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries accounts for 1.0% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP owned about 0.12% of Valmont Industries worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at $543,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 33.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Valmont Industries by 33.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Valmont Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 106,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,042 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of VMI stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.86. 286,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.68 and its 200-day moving average is $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.98 and a 52 week high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

