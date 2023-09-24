Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 39.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Trimble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at $110,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock worth $531,470. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Stock Down 1.3 %

TRMB stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.22. 1,217,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trimble from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trimble

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.