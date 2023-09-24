L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Lowers Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP cut its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

MCHP traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $77.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,713,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,291. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

