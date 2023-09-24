L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Purchases New Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Pool by 126.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.70.

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $343.70. 306,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,746. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.16%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

