Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 197.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,770,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,225,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,946,000 after buying an additional 2,308,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $891,455,000 after buying an additional 117,302 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.88. 15,489,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,683,481. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.67. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,539.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,539.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,810 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,700. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

