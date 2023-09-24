L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 1,835 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.4% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,466,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,167. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Argus lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

