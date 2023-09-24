L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 335 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth about $335,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 22.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $30,451,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in State Street by 208.9% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC grew its stake in State Street by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

State Street Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:STT traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.81. 1,116,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.58. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average of $72.05.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

