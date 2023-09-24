L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Invests $255,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,128 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after buying an additional 5,767,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.30. 12,459,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,226,896. The firm has a market cap of $186.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

