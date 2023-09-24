L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Makes New $280,000 Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.1 %

TEL stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $123.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,225. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.88. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

