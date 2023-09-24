Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stake Cut by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Huntsman comprises 3.7% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Huntsman worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2,870.0% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HUN stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,578. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on HUN

About Huntsman

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.