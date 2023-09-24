ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,804 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBDC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 0.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 486,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 326.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 153,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 117,180 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 17.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Shares of BBDC stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,723. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $937.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.64 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Barings BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.82%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.83%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

