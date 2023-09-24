Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,192. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $145.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

