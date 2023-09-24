Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 177,265 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,285,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

