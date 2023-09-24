Signify Wealth Sells 4,144 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Signify Wealth lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Signify Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagstone Financial Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 262,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 357,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,693,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.16. 1,600,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,422. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $49.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

