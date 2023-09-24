Castle Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 295.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,113,000 after acquiring an additional 519,711 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $380.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $416.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.07. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $328.62 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

