Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,101,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Adobe by 663.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 827,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,768,000 after purchasing an additional 718,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.52.

ADBE opened at $512.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $532.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.54. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $570.24. The stock has a market cap of $233.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

