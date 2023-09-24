MBL Wealth LLC Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $804,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 226,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after buying an additional 73,640 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 502.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 56,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 47,131 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.90.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

