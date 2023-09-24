iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $104.62 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.23 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.68.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

