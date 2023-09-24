Bremer Bank National Association Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after buying an additional 12,321,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,800,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:MS opened at $83.29 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.