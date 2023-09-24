Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 845 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.12.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $379.81 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $425.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.76. The company has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total transaction of $10,230,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.