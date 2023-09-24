Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $136.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.41.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

