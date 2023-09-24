GoalVest Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2,368.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $579,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 374.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 170,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,385,000 after acquiring an additional 134,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $69.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

