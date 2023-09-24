Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $57.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

