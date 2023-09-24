Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,838 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,152 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.79. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

