McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.7% of Clarus Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s stock opened at $272.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.33.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

