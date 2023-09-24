SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.50.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

