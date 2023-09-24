Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Gentex by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Gentex by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 23,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Gentex Trading Up 0.5 %

Gentex stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 751,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,198. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $583.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

