FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 194,830 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 194,830 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after buying an additional 2,481,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,769,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.0 %

Salesforce stock opened at $206.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.46. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $200.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $345,719.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $345,719.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 670,323 shares of company stock valued at $146,562,990 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

