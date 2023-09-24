Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 221.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,404,000 after acquiring an additional 775,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,716. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $194.05 and a 1 year high of $261.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.25 and its 200-day moving average is $213.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.56%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

