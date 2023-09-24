Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 6,082 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after buying an additional 1,478,471 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,170,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $39.65. 13,280,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,935,544. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.