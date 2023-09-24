ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 37,432 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,252,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,432 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for 15.4% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $65,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,369.9% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,135.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IEUR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.28. 477,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,102. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $54.81.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.